Arkansas Lands TE Collin Sutherland

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed a commitment from Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus Class of 2020 three-star tight end Collin Sutherland.

Sutherland, 6-5, 223, announced his commitment to Arkansas on Twitter Tuesday night.

He was previously committed to UNLV. As a senior, Sutherland caught 35 passes for 329 yards and eight touchdowns with 70 pancake blocks.

In addition to Arkansas and UNLV, Sutherland also had offers to UTSA, Florida State, New Mexico and Northern Colorado.

He brings Arkansas’ commitment total to 20. Arkansas won’t sign Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star running back Ebony Jackson on Wednesday according to a source close to the situation.

