Arkansas Lands TE Tyrus Washington, Brings Commitment Total to 15

By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed a commitment from Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County three- star tight end Tyrus Washington.

Washington, 6-4, 230, chose the Hogs over Cincinnati and UCF. He announced the commitment on Wednesday.

He had reduced his list to six on April 2. In addition to the three finalists, he had Ole Miss, South Florida and Kansas State among his favorites. Washington visited Arkansas on June 4-6 and left impressed.

“Fayetteville is kind of like Lee County, country, out in the open and spaced out,” Washington said. “Not like the big city. You can drive any way you want without getting into traffic. It’s out in the open. It’s just better. I don’t like being in traffic, big buildings and all of that. I don’t like that type of stuff.”

As a junior, Washington caught 17 passes for 258 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s the second tight end in this class. He joins Clarendon three-star Dax Courtney, 6-6, 212.

Junior Year down GET @ this Film Thank you God👏🏾 ONLY UP🎥! !!!https://t.co/bk5K24FhYx — Megatron💪🏾🤫 (@TyrusWashingto2) January 2, 2021

Arkansas’ Commitments (15):

James Jointer, RB, 6-0 1/2, 211, Little Rock Parkview

E’Marion Harris, OL, 6-6, 310, Joe T. Robinson

Andrew Chamblee, OL, 6-8, 290, Maumelle

Quincey McAdoo, WR, 6-3,180, Clarendon

Dax Courtney, TE, 6-6, 212, Clarendon

Kaden Henley, LB, 6-2, 225, Shiloh Christian

JJ Hollingsworth, DL, 6-4, 257, Greenland

Nico Davillier, DL, 6-5, 275, Maumelle

Rashod Dubinion, RB, 5-10, 180, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove

Myles Rowser, S, 6-1, 185, Detroit (Mich.) Belleville

Eli Henderson, OL, 6-4, 290, Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes

Eli Stein, LS, 6-3, 215, Cambridge (Wis.)

Jaylen Lewis, CB, 6-2, 175, Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood

Mani Powell, LB, 6-2, 225, Canton (Ohio) McKinley

Tyrus Washington, TE, 6-4, 230, Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County