Arkansas Lands TE Tyrus Washington, Brings Commitment Total to 15

Hog Recruiting
Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Otis Kirk.

Countdown to Walmart NWA Championship
September 20 2021 05:00 am

By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed a commitment from Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County three- star tight end Tyrus Washington.

Washington, 6-4, 230, chose the Hogs over Cincinnati and UCF. He announced the commitment on Wednesday.

He had reduced his list to six on April 2. In addition to the three finalists, he had Ole Miss, South Florida and Kansas State among his favorites. Washington visited Arkansas on June 4-6 and left impressed.

“Fayetteville is kind of like Lee County, country, out in the open and spaced out,” Washington said. “Not like the big city. You can drive any way you want without getting into traffic. It’s out in the open. It’s just better. I don’t like being in traffic, big buildings and all of that. I don’t like that type of stuff.”

As a junior, Washington caught 17 passes for 258 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s the second tight end in this class. He joins Clarendon three-star Dax Courtney, 6-6, 212.

Arkansas’ Commitments (15):

James Jointer, RB, 6-0 1/2, 211, Little Rock Parkview

E’Marion Harris, OL, 6-6, 310, Joe T. Robinson

Andrew Chamblee, OL, 6-8, 290, Maumelle

Quincey McAdoo, WR, 6-3,180, Clarendon

Dax Courtney, TE, 6-6, 212, Clarendon

Kaden Henley, LB, 6-2, 225, Shiloh Christian

JJ Hollingsworth, DL, 6-4, 257, Greenland

Nico Davillier, DL, 6-5, 275, Maumelle

Rashod Dubinion, RB, 5-10, 180, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove

Myles Rowser, S, 6-1, 185, Detroit (Mich.) Belleville

Eli Henderson, OL, 6-4, 290, Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes

Eli Stein, LS, 6-3, 215, Cambridge (Wis.)

Jaylen Lewis, CB, 6-2, 175, Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood

Mani Powell, LB, 6-2, 225, Canton (Ohio) McKinley

Tyrus Washington, TE, 6-4, 230, Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play