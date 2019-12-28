Arkansas Lands Three-Star Defensive End Offered by Sam Pittman

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman wasted very little time offering Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County three-star defensive end Jaqualin McGhee after arriving Arkansas.

Pittman offered McGhee on Dec. 12, four days after being hired, and on Saturday he received a commitment.

McGhee, 6-4, 255, will take his official visit to Arkansas the Jan. 17-19 weekend. As a senior, McGhee had 65 tackles, including 19 for loss, eight sacks, 11 quarterback hurries, one pass breakup and blocked a punt.

He chose the Razorbacks over offers from West Virginia, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Appalachian State and others.

Arkansas signed nine recruits in the early signing period. They have commitments from McGhee and Phenix City (Ala.) Central defensive back Mike Harris, 5-11, 180.