Arkansas Linebacker Target Mani Powell Narrows List to Six

FAYETTEVILLE — Canton (Ohio) McKinley three-star linebacker Mani Powell has narrowed his list down to six schools from the 17 offers.

Powell, 6-2, 225, released his Top 6 Monday night. The six making the cut were Arkansas, Michigan, Indiana, West Virginia, Syracuse and Toledo.

Powell took an official visit to Arkansas June 11-13. He has since been to Syracuse and Indiana as well. Powell was very complimentary of Arkansas following the visit.

“It was a great visit,” Powell said. “I feel like me and my family had fun. It was a great time. We enjoyed the people and seeing the place in person is a big difference from the technology, so it was a great time.”

Since it was his first visit, Powell talked about the Arkansas trip setting the bar for other trips.

“Yes, Arkansas set the bar high for my visits,” Powell said. “So, I know what I’m looking for. I know what I’m going to be looking for in other schools to top. Yes, they did increase their chances. I would say it’s the people, the family feeling. They gave it to us and it never stopped. That was big in what helped.”

Powell hasn’t set a commitment date at this time.