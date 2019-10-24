Arkansas Looking at Junior College Where They Had Past Success

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of the best junior college signings in Arkansas’ recent history was when Sam Pittman inked Sebastian Tretola from Iowa Western Community College in the Class of 2014.

Tretola went on to have a great career on the offensive line at Arkansas and then was in the NFL for awhile.

Arkansas is looking at three prospects on Iowa Western’s defense this season. The Reivers started the season 1-3, but have since won four in a row. That includes a 54-13 win over No. 9 Snow College this past Saturday in Council Bluffs. Iowa Western entered the game ranked No. 18.

The Hogs are now recruiting defensive end and outside linebacker Fitzroy Gardner, 6-3, 214; safety Lyndarious Strange, 6-2, 183; and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, 6-5, 290.

Gardner, who is from Tampa (Fla.) Armwood, has 29 tackles, including 17 solo, 7.5 for loss, two sacks, four fumble recoveries and three pass breakups. He said Wednesday he has visits planned to Arkansas and Houston.

Strange, who started his career at Louisville, is from Tallahassee (Fla.) North Florida, had 12 tackles, six solo, 0.5 for loss and one pass breakup.

Winfrey is committed to Oklahoma. He is from Maywood (Ill.) Lake Park. He has 20 tackles, including 15 solo, 6.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Speaking of Pittman, he has continued to work his recruiting magic at Georga. The Bulldogs currently have five offensive linemen committed for the Class of 2020. One is a five-star recruit and the others are all four-star pledges.

Five For Friday

Owasso (Okla.) running back Isaiah Jacobs will announce his Top 5 schools on Friday.

Dropping my Top 5 Schools Friday — Isaiah Jacobs (@isaiahjacobs_) October 21, 2019

Jacobs has played in four games so far this season rushing 76 times for 632 yards and six touchdowns with 11 receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

Jacobs and Owasso are off to a 7-0 start and will be at Mustang on Friday night.

In late August, Jacobs had said that Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Michigan, Nebraska and Ole Miss were among his top schools with some others. His brother, Josh Jacobs, played at Alabama and is currently having a great rookie season with the Oakland Raiders after being picked in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.