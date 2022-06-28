By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove Class of 2023 linebacker Everett Roussaw has decommitted from Arkansas.

Roussaw, 6-2, 220, attended a Prospect Day on Jan. 22 and then committed to the Hogs at 6 a.m. the next morning. He was at Arkansas the June 10 weekend for an official visit. It seemed he was very excited about Arkansas, but on Tuesday he reopened his recruiting.

Here’s his decommitment tweet.

Roussaw has offers to such schools as Mississippi State, Louisville, Missouri, Duke, Virginia Tech, UCF and others.

Arkansas has public commitments from Oxford (Miss.) High’s Alex Sanford, 6-3, 240, and Carrollton (Texas) Hebron’s Carson Dean, 6-4, 235. Arkansas is also considered the leader for Houston (Texas) Klein Forest’s Brad Spence, 6-3, 230.

Arkansas now has 16 public commitments for the Class of 2023.