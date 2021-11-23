Arkansas Makes Cut for Class of 2023 4-Star D-lineman Kaleb James

FAYETTEVILLE — Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic Class of 2023 four-star defensive lineman Kaleb James has announced his Top 6 schools today.

James, 6-5, 250, has Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, SMU, Baylor and Oklahoma State among his favorites. James has 22 scholarship offers.

James is one of Arkansas’ priority recruits in 2023. He has been to Arkansas numerous times including June 19 when he was offered. He attended the cook-out on July 31, attended the Hogs win over Texas A&M on Sept. 25 and then in Fayetteville on Oct. 16.

His unofficial statistics for 2021 are 95 tackles, 56 solo, 20 for loss, 10 sacks, 33 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and recovered four. In 2020, James ha 57 tackles, 16 for loss, 10 sacks, a pass breakup and one fumble recovery.

Earlier interview with Kaleb James after Hogs beat Texas A&M.

Earlier interview with Kaleb James after camping at Arkansas.

We played for so much more than trying to get to state in this game, unfortunately we came up short. Check out my highlights from last nights play off game against Midland Christian. https://t.co/RwTHU2HNup — Kaleb James💪🏼 (@kalebeazyflex1) November 22, 2021