Arkansas Makes Cut For ESPN's Four-Star Offensive Lineman Jared Wilson

Hog Recruiting

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE — Clemmon (N.C.) West Forsyth four-star offensive lineman Jared Wilson has released his top eight schools on Twitter Sunday.

Wilson, 6-4, 325, committed to Sam Pittman and Georgia on Nov. 7, 2019, but then decommited on Feb. 6. Arkansas offered him on Dec. 29.

Wilson also had Georgia, Florida, LSU, Clemson, North Carolina, Auburn and Florida State among his eight favorites.

Wilson has approximately 15 offers and plans a visit to Arkansas when the travel restictions are lifted due the COVID-19. He has a grade of 82 with ESPN and is the No. 228 recruit among the Top 300 in 2021.

