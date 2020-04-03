Arkansas Makes Cut for Four-Star Linebacker Collin Oliver

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has made the Top 8 for four-star linebacker Collin Oliver from Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe.

Oliver, 6-2, 221, announced the list on Twitter Friday afternoon.

| Gal 6:9 | I’d love to thank God and all of the coaches who took time to recruit me, with that being said, these are my Top 8 schools …no specific order #LLD🕊 #po4tc



📸: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/kOiCxtSvAB — Collin Oliver (@cloliver25) April 3, 2020

He listed, in no particular order, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Utah, Texas Tech, Nebraska, Iowa State, TCU and Ole Miss.

Due to injury, Oliver only played in six games as a junior. He finished with 33 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and five quarterback hurries.

He has approximately 15 offers overall. He is being recruited by Arkansas’ Jon Cooper and Rion Rhoades.