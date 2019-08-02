Arkansas Makes Cut for Nation’s Top JUCO CB

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has made the cut for the nation’s top junior college cornerback.

Highland (Kan.) Community College’s Brian George released his Top 10 on Friday. He cut his list of over 20 offers to Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

As a freshman, the former Belle Glade (Fla.) standout, finished with the eighth most tackles on the team with 32 and added 2.5 tackles for a loss and five pass breakups. On special teams, he finished with 17 kick returns for 266 yards and two punt returns including a 74-yard return for a touchdown (fourth longest punt return in school history).

George visited Arkansas for the spring game on April 6. George and his teammates open the season on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Fort Scott (Kan.) Community College with a 7 p.m. kickoff.