Arkansas Makes Stop at Joe T. Robinson Today, Checks in on Six Underclassmen

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ coaches hit the recruiting trail today before returning back later to start hosting official visitors.

Among the stops today was at Class 4A state champion Joe T. Robinson by Jon Cooper. Arkansas has a commitment from 2020 linebacker JT Towers, 6-4, 210, and he will visit the Razorbacks next weekend. They are also evaluating 2020 linebacker Chandler McInthosh, 6-1, 220. Sam Pittman is expected to be at the school on Tuesday.

Cooper got to check in on six underclassmen on Friday. Among them was 2022 offensive lineman E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 305, who previously held an offer from the Hogs. Cooper re-offered Harris. Arkansas, Alabama and Oklahoma are just a few of the schools that have offered Harris.

As a sophomore while playing both ways for the 14-1 Senators, defensively Harris had 44 tackes, 19 solo, 14 tackles for loss, three sacks and a trio of pass breakups.

The other underclassmen are defensive back-wide receiver James Jordan, 5-10, 159; running back-defensive back Hunter Smith, 6-0, 175; quarterback Buddy Gaston, 6-4, 208; and defensive end-offensive lineman Deldrick Withers, 6-4, 245, all 2021. The other 2022 recruit is running back Daryl Searcy, 6-0, 196.

In 2019, Jordan caught 10 passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, he had 79 tackles, 60 unassisted, 18 tackles for loss, two sacks, five interceptions, one pass breakup, three forced fumbles and three recovered ones. Jordan returned two kickoffs for 13 yards and returned a punt 11.

Smith rushed 190 times for 1,922 yards and 19 touchdowns while catching eight passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Smith had 69 tackles, 47 solo, seven tackles for loss, one forced fumble and a recovered one. He has returned five kickoffs for 155 yards.

Gaston completed 180 of 297 passes for 2,980 yards, 44 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He rushed 49 times for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Searcy backed up Smith at running back. He rushed 82 times for 634 yards and seven touchdowns. On defense, he finished with seven tackles, five solo, two for loss and a sack. He returned one kickoff for 17 yards.

Withers had 75 tackles, 42 solo, 32 for loss, eight sacks, a pass breakup, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.