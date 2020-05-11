Arkansas Makes Top 10 for Key Wide Receiver Target Jaedon Wilson

Hog Recruiting

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE — DeSoto (Texas) Class of 2021 three-star wide receiver Jaedon Wilson has cut his list of 25 offers down to 10 schools including the University of Arkansas.

Wilson announced the list Sunday night.

He also has Illinois, UCLA, Nebraska, California, Oregon State, Kansas, Missouri, Utah and Louisville on the list.

As a junior, Wilson caught 28 passes for 520 yards and six touchdowns. He attended the Feb. 1 Junior Day at Arkansas.

He was offered by Arkansas on Sept. 25, 2019.

Click here for highlights.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Pig Trail Video

HOG B-BALL STATS

SEC B-BALL STANDINGS

SEC SCOREBOARD

Trending Stories