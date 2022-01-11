Arkansas Makes Top 4 For Talented D-line Transfer Mekhi Wingo

FAYETTEVILLE — Former University of Missouri defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo has announced a Top 4 schools.

Wingo, 6-1, 275, entered the transfer portal on Jan. 7 after a 2021 season that saw him make the All-SEC Freshman Team. The former three-star standout at St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet High School is now considering Arkansas, LSU, Oklahoma and USC.

In 2021, Wingo finished with 27 tackles, 14 solo, two for loss, a sack, one interception and two quarterback hurries. His best game came in his final one in a 24-22 loss to Army in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22.

When Wingo decided to transfer from the Tigers he had the following message on Twitter.

“First want to start by thanking Coach Drink for giving me the opportunity to play at the University of Missouri,” Wingo said. “I want to thank my teammates who have now become my brothers for life and whom I have built a special bond with. I love every teammate and wish them nothing but the best. I want to give a special thanks to Coach Wilks for believing in me and always being a guy I could come to for anything. One of the realist men I ever met.

“I am thankful for both Coach Jethro Franklin and Al Davis for doing everything in their power to make me a better defensive lineman. Last I want to thank the fans for welcoming me into Columbia with open arms and coming to support at the games.

“With that being said I Officially in the Transfer Portal and my recruitment is open with 3 years of eligibility remaining.”

The Razorbacks recruited Wingo out of high school too before he opted to attend Missouri.