Arkansas Makes Top 6 For 2022 TE Tyrus Washington, Recruited by Cody Kennedy

FAYETTEVILLE — Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County Class of 2022 tight end Tyrus Washington has narrowed his decision down to six schools.

Washington, 6-4, 230, announced the six on Twitter Friday morning.

Washington listed UCF, South Florida, Kansas State, Ole Miss and Cincinnati in addition to the Hogs. He was offered by Arkansas on Jan. 14 and is being recruited by Cody Kennedy.

In addition to his six finalists, Washington also holds offers from Tennessee, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Pitt, Maryland, Troy, FAU, Coastal Carolina, Charlotte, Boston College, Jackson State, Liberty, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, North Carolina State, Air Force, Marshall and FIU.

Arkansas also has a commitment from DeWitt tight end Dax Courtney in the Class of 2022. As a junior, Washington caught 17 passes for 258 yards and 11 touchdowns for the 10-2 Trojans.

Washington is one of three Class of 2022 recruits on the Trojans being sought by the Hogs. The others are offensive tackle Qae’shon Sapp, 6-5, 310, and linebacker Jaron Willis, 6-2, 220.