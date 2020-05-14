Live Now
Arkansas Makes Top 6 for Four-Star Landyn Watson From The Lone Star State

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has made the Top 6 for Hutto (Texas) High School four-star defensive end Landyn Watson.

Watson, 6-3, 233, announced the Top 6 on Twitter Wednesday night.

He narrowed it to six from over 25 scholarship offers from many of the nation’s top programs. He could be a defensive end or outside linebacker in college.

As a junior, Watson had 49 tackles, including 13 solo, 10.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and six quarterback hurries. Watson helped Hutto to a 9-2 mark as a junior.

Arkansas offered Watson on Feb. 5.

