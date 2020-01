FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has offered Madison (Miss.) Central three-star offensive lineman Dylan Spencer.

Spencer, 6-5, 304, committed to Southern Miss on July 27, but that hasn’t stopped several schools from recruiting him hard.

Extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University of Arkansas πŸ™πŸΎπŸ™πŸΎ #WPS @coachbraddavis pic.twitter.com/0ehh8fFkow — Dylan Spencer (@BigSpencer73) January 23, 2020

He was visited by Arkansas offensive line coach Brad Davis on Thursday. He now has offers to Tennessee, Missouri and Mississippi State in the SEC in addition to the Hogs.

The Razorbacks have signed one offensive lineman. They hope to add 2-3 more in the Class of 2020.