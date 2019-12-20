Arkansas Offers 2021 TE Erin Outley

FAYETTEVILLE — Little Rock Parkview Class of 2021 tight end Erin Outley has added his third scholarship offer.

Arkansas extended the offer on Friday. They join Kansas and Memphis who offered on Dec. 12 in the hunt for Outley.

Blessed to receive a offer from university of Arkansas Wps🐗!!!!! pic.twitter.com/uMz74mSZ6i — Erin Outley (@ErinOutley) December 20, 2019

Outley, 6-4, 237, caught 27 passes for 322 yards and six touchdowns in 2019. That followed a freshman season that saw him grab 22 passes for 331 yards and five touchdowns.

Several other schools such as Clemson, Auburn and many more are also evaluating Outley.

He’s the second known offer for Arkansas inside the state in the Class of 2021. He joins Fort Smith Northside’s Dreyden Norwood, 6-1, 175.

Norwood’s first offer was from Arkansas on Feb. 11. He has since been offered by Missouri, Duke, Kansas, Texas A&M, TCU, Tennessee, Auburn, Oklahoma and Mississippi State.

