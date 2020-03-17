Arkansas Offers Clarendon 2022 Wide Receiver Quincey McAdoo

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended an offer to Clarendon Class of 2022 wide receiver Quincey McAdoo.

McAdoo, 6-3, 175, tweeted out the offer on Tuesday evening.

I want to thank GOD because I am Extremely blessed to Receive my 3rd D-1 offer you the University of Arkansas🏈⚡️ @coachjstepp @CoachSamPittman @CoachJames44 @ArRecruitingGuy @ClarendonLionFB pic.twitter.com/h9l2vcBHMx — Quincey McAdoo (@QuinceyMcadoo) March 17, 2020

The Razorbacks join Florida State and Houston in offering him. The Seminoles offered March 5 and Houston on March 7.

As a sophomore in 2019, McAdoo caught 19 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing 65 times for 622 yards and eight touchdowns. He returned 10 kickoffs for 150 yards and six punts for 105 yards and touchdown.

McAdoo is the fifth recruit in Arkansas in the Class of 2022 to be offered by Arkansas. He joins Joe T. Robinson offensive lineman E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 305, Maumelle offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee, 6-8, 300, Little Rock Parkview running back and safety James Jointer, 6-0, 200, and Fayetteville wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, 5-11, 165, getting offers from the Hogs.