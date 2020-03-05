Arkansas’ Offers Inside State Gaining Out-of-State Attention as Well

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has three offers out for the Class of 2021 in Arkansas and the trio is making a splash nationally pulling in offers.

The three prospects are all going to be heavily recruited. Of the three, Wynne’s 2021 four-star offensive lineman Terry Wells, 6-5, 290, has committed to the Hogs. Little Rock Parkview three-star tight end Erin Outley, 6-4, 247, and Fort Smith Northside four-star cornerback Dreyden Norwood, 6-0, 175, are pulling in the offers at a fast clip.

Wells was offered by Arkansas on Jan. 3 and then committed on Feb. 1 while at a Junior Day. Wells has offers from Kansas, Southern Miss, Arkansas State, Miami and North Texas in addition to the Hogs.

Outley had a very good junior season. He caught 48 passes for 721 yards and eight touchdowns. Texas A&M offered him on Thursday morning. He was offered by the Razorbacks on Dec. 20. Other offers are SMU, Florida International, North Texas, Tennessee, Tennessee State, Western Kentucky, Florida State, Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech, Missouri, Southern Miss and Memphis.

Norwood has excellent speed. He ran a 4.4 laser-timed 40-yard dash at The Opening Combine in Nashville, Tenn., last year. Arkansas offered him on Feb. 11, 2019. He has since gained offers from Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Auburn, Tennessee, TCU, Texas A&M, Kansas, Duke, Missouri, Florida International, Georgia and Notre Dame. Norwood also plays quarterback for Northside.

