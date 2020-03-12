1  of  2
Arkansas Offers Junior College DT Jalen Williams

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended an offer to Jones County (Miss.) Junior College Class of 2021 defensive tackle Jalen Williams.

Williams, 6-3, 310, tweeted out the offer on Thursday morning.

He now holds offers from Ole Miss, Southern Miss and Louisiana-Monroe in addition to the Razorbacks. Williams played his high school football at Tylertown, Miss.

As a freshman, Williams finished with 28 tackles, including 11 solo, four tackles for loss, one sack and two quarterback hurries.

He was named to the second-team All-MACJC team. He helped lead Jones County to a 7-3 record in 2019.

