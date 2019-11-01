Arkansas Offers Pair of JUCO Products Hoping For Instant Help

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has extended a pair of junior college offers on Friday for the Class of 2020.

Arkansas has offered Wesson (Miss.) Copiah-Lincoln linebacker Tyrus Wheat, 6-3, 245, and Indpendence (Kan.) Community College offensive tackle Jeremy Flax, 6-6, 320.

Wheat committed to Mississippi State, Arkansas’ opponent on Saturday, Aug. 2. He has 39 tackles, including 21 solo, along with three interceptions (one returned for touchdown) and three fumble recoveries (two for touchdowns) this season. Wheat committed to Missouri in the Class of 2018 out of Amite (La.) but ended up at junior college.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Arkansas 🐗🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/SXwqMHQQVz — Tyrus Wheat5️⃣ (@Tyrus_Wheat18) November 1, 2019

In addition to the Hogs and Bulldogs, he currently has offers from Southern Miss, Ole Miss, Baylor, Utah, Southern, Auburn, Kentucky and South Carolina.

Flax is from Detroit (Mich.) Robichaud High School prior to enrolling at Independence. He is a midterm graduate and will have three to play at next level. He has already been to Toledo (Sept. 29) on an official visit. He’s slated to be at Texas Tech (Nov. 15) and Kentucky (Nov. 22) for official visits.

Im blessed and honored to receive another D1 offer from Arkansas Football 🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/SfaRoEJecG — Jeremy Flax 6️⃣6️⃣ (@BiggFlax) November 1, 2019

Tennessee joined Arkansas in offering him on Friday. He also holds offers from Old Dominion, Texas Tech, Toledo, Oklahoma State, San Jose State, USF, Maryland, West Virginia, Iowa State, Central Michigan, Oregon State, Kentucky, Temple, Southern Miss, Eastern Michigan, New Mexico, Kent State, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, UTSA, Kansas State, Houston and Morgan State.