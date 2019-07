FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has extended an offer to Kansas City (Mo.) Raytown four-star cornerback Dontae Manning.

Manning announced the offer on Twitter on Tuesday night.

He had decommitted from Oklahoma on July 6. Manning committed to the Sooners on April 14. He has taken official visits to Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

The 6-foot, 178-pound Manning holds approximately 25 scholarship offers. He is being recruited by Arkansas’ Mark Smith.