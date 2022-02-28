FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has offered Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College Class of 2023 wide receiver Malik Benson a scholarship.

Benson, 6-0, 185, who is from Lansing (Kan.), had a banner freshman season for the Blue Dragons. In 11 games, he caught 43 passes for 1,229 yards and 11 touchdowns with a long of 87.

He helped Hutchinson to a 9-2 record and 66-34 win over Hinds (Miss.) Community College in the Salt City Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 4. He was named the Offensive MVP in the bowl game when he had 198 yards in receptions which is third most single-game total in school history. He now has the third, fourth, fifth and eighth more single-game totals in school history. Also, his 1,229 yards broke the single-season record of 1,205 previously held by Lonnie Crittendon.

In addition to Arkansas, Benson has offers to Oregon, South Carolina, Auburn, Tennessee, Miami, Georgia, Kansas, Kansas State, Houston, Baylor, Iowa State, South Alabama, UAB, Missouri, South Dakota and Texas Tech.

Kenny Guiton is his lead recruiter.

