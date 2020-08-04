Arkansas Offers Younger Brother of Former Tight End

Our basketball insider, Kevin McPherson, begins this weeks report with a breakdown of how workouts have been going for the Razorbacks.

He says, "The big takeaways right now at least in week two, Vance Jackson Jr., 6-9 pushing 240. This guy is a versatile perimeter player. He is going to be counted on to rebound and defend as a forward too. On the offensive end the reports have been really good, especially specific to his shooting. But as of late this past week Arkansas tried him out at that point-forward spot. So what that means is he is running the offense as a primary handler out front. Likely playing through scenarios like pick and pop, pick and roll. But not only as a playmaker for himself but others. That is a role that Mason Jones played a lot for Arkansas last year. We saw his versatility and how that helped led to him being the co-SEC Player of the Year. Of course he was the leagues leading scorer and has moved on to the NBA. But if Arkansas can find a piece like Vance Jackson we will see where this goes. But he did get some run in this last week at the point-forward spot. Then the freshmen you know I keep hearing, sources are telling me that these guys continue to stand out. I think when you start thinking about the terminology that Musselman and the NBA look that they have. The terminology they use and the fast paced offense the freshmen have been able to keep up. That is not always the case when you transition from high school to this high major level. But so far so good there. We know that they are talented, skilled, they have the high basketball IQ, floor IQ and those things continue to impress onlookers is what I am told there."