Arkansas Placing a High Priority on Defensive Backs, Linebackers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas’ official visits will begin again with the Auburn weekend on Oct. 19.

Arkansas will also use the Mississippi State game (Nov. 2) and Western Kentucky (Nov. 9) for recruiting weekends.

Arkansas has used 16 of its official visits back in the spring and summer. They currently have 15 verbal pledges with eight of those among the 16 who have already officially visited.

The Razorbacks will host five prospects for the Auburn game. The group will include four who come in on Oct. 18 and another who will begin his visit on Saturday.

The visitors are Jonesboro defensive end Jashaud Stewart (6-2, 224), Spring (Texas) Klein Oak cornerback Dwight McGlothern (6-2, 185), New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin safety Nick Turner (6-0, 186) and the Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven pair of linebackers Bryson Eason (6-2, 250) and Martavius French (6-3, 230).

The Nov. 2 visitors are Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s Episcopal offensive lineman Brady Ward (6-7, 310) and Phenix City (Ala.) Central cornerback Mike Harris (6-1, 180). The Nov. 9 weekend sees Harvey (La.) Helen Cox safety Donovan Johnson (6-3, 185) visiting. He committed to Virginia on June 16.

Turner, who committed to Georgia Tech on June 13, has a game against Marrero (La.) Archbishop Shaw on Oct. 18 so he will arrive at Arkansas on the day of the Auburn game. Turner has a long list of offers and Arkansas is hoping to get him to play in SEC. Arkansas offered Turner on July 3.

McGlothern will announce his college decision on Jan. 4 at the Adidas All-American. He has his decision down to Arkansas, Oregon, Texas, LSU and Georgia.

Feels good to be back home . 100% committed to perfecting my craft.



Performance coach: @RoSimonJr pic.twitter.com/yJCDkAUhv6 — DMJ🕴🏾 (@nudiemcglothern) March 18, 2019



Harris announced a Top 7 on July 8. The list consisted of Arkansas, Alabama, UCF, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and LSU. He was offered by Arkansas on Feb. 28.

Johnson was offered by Arkansas on May 8. He has the size to help Arkansas, Virginia or any other school he chooses. Johnson has several options since 34 schools have extended him an offer.

Can’t blame anyone for a situation you was born in, it’s the way you react to it and make a way out of it. #Restpops#Junior20 pic.twitter.com/4gKtJkVBCU — 150 Johnson (@donovanj_) December 3, 2018

Stewart is having a very good senior season. Arkansas’ Steve Caldwell will watch him play tonight against Jacksonville. Stewart has helped Jonesboro to a 3-1 record so far. He has 36 tackles, including 28 solo, nine for loss, six sacks, eight quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and one recovered. He committed to Arkansas on March 9.

French is committed to Arkansas and Eason has his choices down to Arkansas and the Vols. However, French, Eason and Tamarion McDonald, 6-2, 215, who is committed to Mississippi State, are visiting Tennessee this weekend. Arkansas has yet to offer McDonald, Tennessee did recently.

Dustin Fry will be in attendance to watch Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s Episcopal’s Ward play tonight. St. Paul’s Episcopal is 3-1 on the season and will play host to Spanish Fort (Ala.). Ward has been selected to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, in early January. Ward took an unofficial visit to Arkansas on Feb. 22.

Great visit with the Hogs today. Thanks @coachchadmorris and @coachdustinfry for a great day and hosting my family. #wps pic.twitter.com/5lI4jZBkEL — Brady Ward (@jbward76) February 23, 2019

Arkansas’ coaches are spread around the country tonight and tomorrow watching prospects in action and visiting schools.