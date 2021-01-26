Arkansas Pulls in Another Commitment From Talented Preferred Walk-on DE Jon Stanley Hill

FAYETTEVILLE — Another day and once again the Hogs have pulled in a talented preferred walk-on recruit with the latest best Dumas defensive end Jon Stanley Hill.

Hill, 6-5, 240, committed to Sam Pittman on Tuesday.

As a senior, Hill helped the Bobcats to a 9-4 record. They lost to eventual state champion Shiloh Christian in the playoffs. Hill finished with 85 tackles, 55 solo, three for loss, 10 sacks, a forced fumble and two blocked punts. He talked about his commitment to Pittman and the Hogs.

“It went good,” Hill said. “I wasn’t expecting it at that moment. I was sitting there doing laundry and Coach Pittman called me and I about did a back flip.

“It means a lot. It really does. My mom graduated up there. The history it has with Brandon Burlsworth being a walk on. The history he made up there. It means a lot.”

Hill doubled on the offensive line at Dumas, but expects to play defense in college.

“I feel like my senior season went amazing,” Hill said. “I never thought I could play like I did.”

Hill said he will report to Arkansas at some point this summer.

“Probably late June or early July,” Hill said.

Hill chose Arkansas over offers to Ouachita Baptist and Northeastern State in Oklahoma.