FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Craig Haubert has released new Class of 2023 football recruiting rankings and the University of Arkansas has moved up a spot.

Arkansas is now No. 7 in the nation and second in the SEC. Georgia is first in the SEC and No. 6, one spot ahead of the Hogs, in the nation.

ESPN lists the top offensive and defensive players for each class. Bixby (Okla.) tight end Luke Hasz is the pick on offense and Mansfield (Texas) defensive lineman Kaleb James is the choice on defense. Hasz is ESPN’s No. 64 prospect in the Top 300 while James is a four-star recruit.

The Razorbacks have five recruits committed in the Top 300 and were eighth in the last rankings prior to today’s release. In addition to Hasz, the Top 300 recruits committed to the Hogs are Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter (229), Paris (Tenn.) Henry County offensive tackle Luke Brown (253), Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington wide receiver Micah Tease (258) and Eudora (Kan.) tight end Jaden Hamm (286).

In addition to the players in the Top 300 and James, Haubert also praised Carrollton (Texas) Hebron linebacker Carson Dean who is just one point shy of being a four-star recruit with a grade of 79. Haubert compares Dean to Arkansas’ Bumper Pool.

In addition to Georgia and Arkansas, Haubert’s Top 10, in order, is Notre Dame (1), Ohio State (2), Texas (3), Clemson (4), Penn State (5), Tennessee (8), Oregon (9) and LSU (10).