Arkansas Recruiting Graphic Grabs Attention of Quarterback, Trio of Talented Wide Receivers

FAYETTEVILLE — A recruiting graphic drew the attention of four of the top recruits in Texas on Thursday.

Cedar Hill four-star quarterback Kaidon Salter, 6-1, 185, visited Arkansas on March 9. Salter tweeted a graphic with him and three Lone Star State wide receivers on it.

The wide receivers were Royse City four-star Ketron Jackson, 6-2, 186, Duncanville three-star Roderick Daniels, 5-9, 173, and DeSoto three-star Jaedon Wilson, 6-3, 175, were impressed with the graphic.

Salter released his Top 11 schools on April 4. Arkansas obviously made the cut. As a junior, Salter completed 149 of 245 passes for 2,550 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. He rushed 100 times for 616 yards and 10 more touchdowns.

Jackson visited Arkansas on March 7 attending a Junior Day. Jackson caught 61 passes for 889 yards and six touchdowns in 2019 while also rushing six times for 85 yards. He currently holds 20 offers.

In 2019, Wilson caught 28 passes for 523 yards and seven touchdowns.

Daniels caught 47 passes for 749 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019 while also rushing 34 times for 557 yards and six touchdowns. Daniels announced a Top 10 on April 5.

More Ketron Jackson.

My Favorite guys @coachjstepp @kendalbriles really showed me a great time …. thank ya I will be back🐗 pic.twitter.com/QNza5fTBCs — 🏝 (@D1_tron) March 8, 2020