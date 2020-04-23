Arkansas Recruiting Hard Amid Uncertainty Surrounding College Football

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas continues to recruit hard amid all the uncertainty surrounding college football and actually most other things.

The Razorbacks have landed three recruits since the shutdown due to COVID-19. They entered it with only Wynne offensive lineman Terry Wells, 6-5, 290, committed. Wells committed to the Hogs on Feb. 1 the date of the first Junior Day.

Since that time, he has been joined by Jonesboro linebacker Marco Avant, 6-3, 212, Little Rock Parkview quarterback Landon Rogers, 6-5, 215, and Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest offensive lineman Cole Carson, 6-6, 285.

All four of those prospects got to visit Arkansas before the shutdown to on- and off-campus recruiting came from the NCAA. Wells, Rogers and Avant were at Arkansas on Feb. 1 and Carson March 7.

Who’s Next?

Fans always like to speculate who will be the next player to commit to Arkansas. If I had to guess I would probably say Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep linebacker Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan.

Hamilton-Jordan, 6-1, 190, will be a safety if he signs with Arkansas. He is undersized for a linebacker in college, but has great size and speed to be a safety. He visited Arkansas on March 7 for the Junior Day and has told Hogville.net he has the Hogs at the top of his list. In a March 30 interview with Hogville.net, he was asked if something happened and he didn’t go to Arkansas who would be No. 2 on your list?

“Right now I would say that (Arkansas) is really it, but I would say Kansas,” Hamilton-Jordan said. “They have been in the push a lot. They really want me and that’s only 30 minutes away from home. So they treat me well also.”

Northern Illinois, Kentucky and Washington State have offered him in April bringing his total to 12.

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan

Lincoln College Prep | 816

150 Tkls , 18 Tfls , 5 Scks, 2 Tds

2nd Team All State

1st Team All District

1st Team All Conference

810 Varsity Small Class LB

Hyvee 5⭐️ Athlete Of The Week

2nd Team All State

1st Team All District

1st Team All Conference

Impressive Wide Receiver

Royse City (Texas) wide receiver Ketron Jackson, 6-2, 185, was also at Arkansas on March 7 and named the Hogs his leader then.

Jackson is a four-star recruit and among the best prospects in Texas in 2021. As a junior, Jackson caught 61 passes for 889 yards and six touchdowns. He rushed six times for 85 yards and also returned two kickoffs for 45 yards.

Justin Stepp is the lead recruiter for Jackson and he’s impressed with him as well.

“He told me to go home, pack for three or four years and come here,” Jackson said. “I am definitely going to come back up here a few more times.

“Coach Stepp is a great guy. He is like one of the only coaches that recruits me that keeps up to date with me, talks to me, takes care of me. He always says he is going to take care of me. I believe his word.”

Arkansas sent Jackson an impressive graphic this week as well.

Man what I day I had at the University of Arkansas , Great people great coaches and great environment !!🐗 @coachjstepp @CoachSamPittman pic.twitter.com/7aX8VTquPw — 🏝 (@D1_tron) March 8, 2020