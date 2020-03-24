Arkansas’ Recruiting Office Providing Videos to Show Recruits What the Hogs Have to Offer

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – OCTOBER 27: Views around Donald W. Reynolds Stadium of the Arkansas Razorbacks before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Razorback Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Commodores defeated the Razorbacks 45-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has gone to on-line classes as have many other universities across the nation.

The NCAA has said no on- or off-campus recruiting until at the earliest April 16. It appears unlikely it will change by that date. It seems far more likely it will be extended even beyond then.

Meanwhile, the Razorbacks are being aggressive making videos showing recruits what they will see when they do get to come on campus. Arkansas had Junior Days on Feb. 1 and March 7 and then hosted a four-star quarterback on March 9. However, that was the last date prospects have been able to get to Fayetteville.

Here’s some examples of how the Razorback recruiting office is keeping the Razorbacks in front of prospects despite the shut down due to the coronavirus.

The Fred W. Smith Center, More

Top of the line facility ✔️

Newly renovated stadium ✔️

SEC’s largest academic center ✔️



Lots to love here on The Hill! #WPS pic.twitter.com/ZHLlc4zHib — Arkansas Football Recruiting (@RazorbackFBRec) March 20, 2020

The Walker Pavilion

Want a better look at our indoor & practice fields? 🎥⤵️ pic.twitter.com/auuMrSbjQp — Arkansas Football Recruiting (@RazorbackFBRec) March 23, 2020

The Jones Center

Not only is the Jones Center the largest academic center in the SEC, our staff also spent more than any other public university last year making sure our student-athletes get the 𝘣𝘦𝘴𝘵 to meet their nutritional needs. #WPS pic.twitter.com/S72OOJrGdd — Arkansas Football Recruiting (@RazorbackFBRec) March 24, 2020

Reynolds Razorback Stadium