Arkansas Recruiting Tidbits Including Junior Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will be hosting a Junior Day on Saturday for unofficial visits.

The early list includes several from Arkansas as well as a good group from St. Louis. The visitors will be Class of 2021 and 2022.

The three prospects in Arkansas in the Class of 2021 currently holding offers to the Razorbacks are expected to be here. They are Little Rock Parkview tight end Erin Outley, 6-4. 237, Wynne offensive lineman Terry Wells, 6-5, 280, and Fort Smith Northside athlete Dreyden Norwood, 6-1, 175.

The Class of 2022 prospects who have offers from Arkansas are Joe T. Robinson offensive lineman E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 305, Little Rock Parkview running back-defensive back James Jointer, 6-0, 200, and Maumelle offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee, 6-8, 300. They have all confirmed they will be in Fayetteville as well.

Joe T. Robinson will have six prospects present. Four of them are Class of 2021 and two from 2022.

From outside the state, St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic’s Class of 2021 pair of wide receiver Demetrius Cannon, 6-3, 210, and defensive back Tyler Hibbler, 6-0, 175, have also said they will be in Fayetteville. That is same school that talented 2020 offensive lineman Jalen St. John is from.

St. Louis University Class of 2022 athlete Isaac Thompson, 6-1, 190, could be on commitment watch. He’s a talented recruit who holds multiple offers including one from the Hogs.

A couple of 2021 prospects in Arkansas who said they won’t be at Fayetteville on Saturday are Searcy wide receiver Marlon Crockett, 6-4 190, Mena tight end Mason Brotherton, 6-4, 235, and Jacksonville defensive tackle Tyas Martin, 6-4, 315.

Among the other confirmed visitors on Saturday.

Errington McRae, TE, 6-3, 230, Har-Ber, 2021

Buddy Gaston, QB, 6-4, 208, Joe T. Robinson, 2021

James Jordan, DB, 5-10, 160, Joe T. Robinson, 2021

Hunter Smith, RB-DB, 6-0, 175, Joe T. Robinson, 2021

Daryl Searcy, RB, 6-0, 196, Joe T. Robinson, 2022

Deldrick Withers, DL, 6-4, 245, Joe T. Robinson, 2021

Cole Joyce, LB, 6-0, 215, Bentonville, 2021

Corey Platt Jr, ATH, 6-0, 195, Little Rock Christian, 2021

Marco Avant, LB, 6-3, 205, Jonesboro, 2021

Jordan Hanna, LB-DE, 6-2, 210, Greenwood, 2021

Makilan Thomas, OL, 6-3, 290, Little Rock Central, 2021