Arkansas’ Sam Pittman, Cody Kennedy Secure Talented O-line Class

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas signed four offensive linemen on the first day of the Early Signing Period and Sam Pittman had praise for each of them as well as Cody Kennedy who will coach them in college.

The Hogs signed Maumelle’s Andrew Chamblee, 6-7, 290, Joe T. Robinson’s E’Marion Harris, 6-7, 370, Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers’ Patrick Kutas, 6-5, 284, and Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes’ Eli Henderson, 6-4, 290. All are four-star recruits with the exception of Henderson who was offered by Pittman while still at Georgia.

“Well, you have Chamblee, whom I think has potential to be a great player,” Pittman said. “He has everything. Size, feet, all those things. Then, I love Kutas. I do. I can promise you I would’ve offered him, Chamblee, this class — I did, I offered Henderson when I was at Georgia — there’s not one kid that we’ve got right now that I wouldn’t have offered when I was the line coach at Georgia. E’Marion Harris moves very well, had a really good state championship game for a huge person.

“Eli Henderson, we got him because we think he’s a center/guard. And then Patrick Kutas, he’s got a really good high school coach. I think he’s going to be ready. I think he’ll play, got potential to play early in his career. We started with Chamblee and certainly a lot of talent there. He looks like what you’re supposed to, a lot of length and he’s athletic like you’re supposed to be. I thought Coach Kennedy did an outstanding job of coaching this year, and then recruiting. That’s part of your job description. You can’t be a great coach and a terrible coach, and you can’t be a good recruiter and a terrible coach. You have to be both, and that’s what Coach Kennedy is. He proved it on the field and proved it in this signing class.”

An additional benefit for both Pittman and Kennedy is three of the four will be at Arkansas in a few weeks as they enroll at midterm. Only Kutas isn’t a midterm addition.