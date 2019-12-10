Arkansas’ Sam Pittman Hits Recruiting Trail, Assistant Talk

FAYETTEVILLE — New Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman is on the recruiting trail tonight.

During his press conference on Monday, Pittman said he was gonna get on the recruiting trail immediately.

“I think we can get in a home as soon as tonight,” Pittman said.

A family member said that Pittman is on his way to see Jonesboro defensive end Jashaud Stewart and it appears he will also see Bryant outside linebacker Catrell Wallace too. Both are committed to Arkansas. Pittman will reportedly be in Hazen on Tuesday to see defensive end Blayne Toll who is a also committed.

Pittman was known for building relationships with his recruits. He admitted Monday that being a head coach is different from an assistant. The head coach is only allowed to do one in-home visit with each prospect.

“I think it’ll be different,” Pittman said. “I was on the phone with kids today. We got up this morning and visited – and coaches in the state of Arkansas. I think the difference is, me personally, is going to be harder for me to have the relationships with these kids as closely as I did if I’m (an assistant). It only makes sense. If I can go out seven times and a head coach can go out one time, someone should have a better relationship, should know the family better.

“Now, there’s always phone and text messages, and we’ll certainly do a lot of that, but I would think I’m going to lose a little bit of that … what you try to do in recruiting is get so tight to them that they can’t tell you no. That’s the bottom line. So, yeah, I might a little bit of that, but that’s all right. I’m going to hire great coaches who can get them on campus and the more you get them on the better we’re going to be. But yeah, I think it’ll affect it a little bit. I do.”

Another player in Arkansas that is drawing attention from Pittman is Morrilton quarterback Jacolby Criswell. He’s committed to North Carolina where he’s slated to officially visit this weekend.

Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas’ Vice-Chancellor and Athletic Director, talked about Pittman’s amount to hire assistant coaches on Monday.

“It’s roughly about $5 million,” Yurachek said. “What we do is, we give Coach a pool. He can divide that up however he sees fit among his 10 assistants. There’s going to more money most likely invested in the coordinator positions and then work its way down from there.”

Some reports have started to surface that Arkansas will likely hire Missouri offensive line coach Brad Davis. He has also coached at Florida among other schools. He was a grad assistant on the offensive line for Pittman at North Carolina in 2008.

Sources also indicate that Pittman is thought to be hiring Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott who is from Crossett. Scott played at Arkansas Tech and is related to former Arkansas wide receiver Keith Kidd, who also is from Crossett.