FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has made its first in-state offer in the Class of 2023 to Ashdown wide receiver and tight end Shamar Easter.

He talked to Hogville.net about what the offer meant to him.

“The offer means a lot to me and my family,” Easter said. “I want to be the best but not to be know by being the best I want to be known by my character.”

Easter, 6-5, 205, tweeted out the offer on Monday evening.

After a great talk with @coachpittman I am pleased to say I've been offered a full scholarship to the University of Arkansas. Thanks to all the coaches the encouraged me to do well. @ThankfulCoach @coachjstepp — Shamar Easter (@easter_shamar) April 6, 2020

