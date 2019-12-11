Arkansas’ Sam Pittman Trying to Land Talented Recruits

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman started his recruiting inside the state and then is branching out trying to land some talented recruits.

Pittman was hired on Sunday and arrived in Fayetteville later that night. He has hit the ground running as far as recruiting. Inside the state has seen Hazen defensive end Blayne Toll, Jonesboro defensive end Jashuad Stewart, Bryant outside linebacker Catrell Wallace, Morrilton quarterback Jacolby Criswell and Conway offensive tackle Robert Scott. Wallace, Toll and Stewart are committed to the Hogs, Criswell to North Carolina and Scott with Ole Miss.

Pittman is hoping to sign all five of those players. He has also started following Fort Smith Northside Class of 2021 quarterback-athlete Dreyden Norwood on Twitter. Norwood was the lone prospect in 2021 inside the state to hold an offer from the Hogs.

Outside the state, some names are starting to be linked to Arkansas under Pittman and new offensive line coach Brad Davis. A couple of offensive linemen committed to Missouri when Davis was there are now being linked to Arkansas and others.

Memphis (Tenn.) White Station offensive tackle Ray Curry Jr. is still committed to the Tigers, but taking a step back to evaluate his situation. Pittman and Davis are in Memphis today. St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic offensive lineman Jalen St. John has decommitted from the Tigers. Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi State are among the schools that have jumped in on St. John.

In addition to Scott, St. John and Curry, Arkansas is on several other offensive linemen. Pittman had five commtted to Georgia at the time he left and some of those could look at Arkansas. In addition, Arkansas is still recruiting Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s Episcopal’s Brady Ward who has officially visited previously.