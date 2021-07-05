Arkansas Set to Add Another Commitment This Week?

By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — On Friday, Arkansas went from 12 commitments in the Class of 2022 to 14 and now that number could increase this week.

Leesville (Ga.) Lee County three-star tight end Tyrus Washington, 6-4, 230, will announce his decision on Wednesday. Washington is down to Arkansas, Cincinnati and University of Central Florida.

He took official visits to all three schools. Washington was at Arkansas on June 4-6, UCF June 11-13 and then Cincinnati June 18-20. He had previously announced a Top 6 from his 20-plus offers. Kansas State, South Florida and Ole Miss made that cut, but then were eliminated.

As a junior, Washington caught 17 passes for 258 yards and 11 touchdowns.

When Washington visited Arkansas he gave it a very favorable feedback when asked what his thoughts on the trip were and did it help the Hogs’ chances of landing him?

“Great, great. I loved every second of it,” Washington said. “Boosted it a lot. Boosted it real good. Fayetteville is kind of like Lee County, country, out in the open and spaced out. Not like the big city. You can drive any way you want without getting into traffic. It’s out in the open. It’s just better. I don’t like being in traffic, big buildings and all of that. I don’t like that type of stuff.”

Cody Kennedy was recruiting Washington to play for him at tight end, but then Kennedy switched to the offensive line the weekend of his visit to Fayetteville. Arkansas has since hired Dowell Loggains to coach tight ends.

Click here for his highlights.

FINAL FOUR

No, this isn’t a prediction for Eric Musselman’s basketball team. Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers three-star defensive lineman Patrick Kutas, 6-5, 280, has narrowed his decision down to four.

Kutas, 6-6, 294, has narrowed his decision down to Arkansas, Illinois, Oregon and Florida State.

He visited, in order, Illinois, Arkansas, Oregon and Florida State before eliminating 20 others that had offered him a scholarship. When Kutas was at Arkansas the June 11-13 weekend he gave the visit high marks.

“The fans are one thing,” Kutas said. “They are diehard and crazy. I like that. The atmosphere is great around here and obviously. I love the coaches around here. They are line guys so that helps me a lot.”