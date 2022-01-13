Arkansas Set to Host First Prospect Day on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — Farmerville (La.) Union Parish Class of 2023 four-star running back Trey Holly is set to visit Arkansas on Saturday.

Holly, 5-9, 185, just completed his third varsity season with Union Parish helping them to an 11-4 record. Holly has over 20 offers including several in the SEC. Arkansas, LSU, Georgia, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Auburn have offered. Texas, Florida State, Utah, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and many others outside the SEC have also offered.

In 2021, Holly did a little of everything for his team. He completed 10 of 22 passes for 131 yards, rushed 296 times for 2.633 yards and 33 touchdowns while also grabbing six passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Holly had 15 tackles, one for loss, an interception and a forced fumble. Punted five times. Returned seven kickoffs for 191 yards and four punt returns for 114 yards.

In 2020, he rushed 283 times for 2,709 yards and 44 touchdowns. In 2019 as a freshman, Holly rushed 207 times for 1,638 yards and 21 touchdowns. Those two seasons he caught 33 passes for 548 yards and five touchdowns. Click here for highlights.

In Fayetteville For Visit

Former Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders, 6-5, 244, arrived at Arkansas on Wednesday for a visit. At Denton (Texas) Ryan, Sanders was a five-star recruit. Entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. In 2021, finished with 24 tackles, 12 solo, 2.5 for loss, one sack, two pass breakups and four quarterback hurries. Texas is among the other schools expected to be a major player in Sanders’ recruiting. Sanders attended Arkansas’ big win over Missouri Wednesday night in Bud Walton Arena.

Happy Birthday

Defensive end Kaleb James, 6-5, 250, is a four-star recruit with ESPN. He has left Fort Worth Nolan Catholic and transferred to Mansfield (Texas) High School. James has the Razorbacks among his favorites for several months now. On Tuesday, he will announce his commitment on his 17th birthday. He will be at Arkansas this weekend and next for the Prospect Days. Click here for highlights.