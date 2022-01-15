Arkansas Set to Host Former LSU Cornerback For Official Visit

Hog Recruiting
Posted: / Updated:

by: Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Former LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern is set to start an official visit to Arkansas later this morning.

McGlothern, 6-2, 186, was a four-star recruit out of Spring (Texas) Klein Oak in the Class of 2020. He played two seasons at LSU. He chose LSU over schools such as Arkansas, USC, Georgia and others.

As a sophomore this season, McGlothern had 32 tackles, 26 solo, two for loss, one interception, five pass breakups, a quarterback hurry and also forced a fumble.

In addition to McGlothern, Arkansas is hosting former Tulsa defensive lineman Jaxon Player, 6-0, 290, for an official visit this weekend.

The Razorbacks have already landed former Oklahoma wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, 6-2, 203, and former LSU defensive end Landon Jackson, 6-7, 270, from the transfer portal. Both signed with Arkansas on Dec. 15.

McGlothern and Player were both included in the first look at transfer portal targets of Arkansas on Jan. 12.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

 

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play