FAYETTEVILLE — Tulane defensive lineman Darius Hodges entered the transfer portal on Wednesday and Arkansas has offered him a scholarship.

Hodges, 6-1, 280, played his high school football at Montgomery (Ala.) Park Crossing before signing with the Green Wave in the Class of 2019. He was a three-star recruit in high school. Hodges made fourth-team All-American Athletic Conference after this past season by Phil Steele. Hodges announced his intentions to transfer on Twitter.

“I want to thank Tulane for the opportunity to be with them for these past 3 years of my collegiate career. It has been an honor to play for the Green Wave and be a part of this family. It has been nothing but a love and a blessing for me and I appreciate it so much. I feel like it’s best for my family and I for me to use my 3 years of eligibility elsewhere and enter the transfer portal.”

Hodges talked about Arkansas and the plans he has to visit them this weekend.

“Yes sir I am visiting this weekend,” Hodges said. “I love the way that Arkansas is heading. They had a pretty big, pretty decent year last year. I like what coach has the whole thing going at Arkansas. They’re very interested in me. They showed the most interest out of anybody else interested in me throughout this.”

In 2021, Hodges saw action in 11 games. Finished the season with a career-high 40 tackles while also leading the team in tackles for loss with 16.5 for a total of 54 yards. Deke Adams is recruiting him for Arkansas.

“He’s a pretty straight-forward guy,” Hodges said. “He likes the way I play football. We’re on the same page what I’m looking for in my next school. I think we have a pretty good understanding.”

Hodges said there’s a great chance he will choose the Hogs this weekend and continue his career with them which would also allow him to do something he dreamed of coming out of high school and that is to play in the SEC.

“Yes sir it’s highly likely,” Hodges said of a commitment. “Yeah and I wanted to coming out of high school, but my recruiting didn’t go as well as I thought it would. I went with wherever school was best for me at the time.”

At Tulane, Hodges redshirted in 2019 and then played in eight games in 2020.

If Hodges ends up at Arkansas he would be the seventh transfer to sign with them and ninth to commit to the team. Two are walk-on recruits already enrolled.