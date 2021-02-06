Arkansas Set to Host Trio of ESPN Top 300 Prospects, Other Key Recruits for Virtual Visits Today

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas once again will have a busy day of hosting virtual visits for top prospects in the Class of 2022.

Among the recruits are at least three prospects among the Top 300 recruits at ESPN. Lake Charles (La.) College Prep running back Tre’Vonte Citizen, 6-0, 200, is the No. 185 recruit in the Top 300. Humble (Texas) Sumner Creek offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., 6-5. 300, is the No. 52 in the Top 300. Detroit (Mich.) Belleville safety Myles Rowser, 6-1, 185, is ranked No. 181 in the Top 300. All three are four-star recruits.

Arkansas is also hosting some other very talented recruits. Texarkana (Texas) Texas High outside linebacker-defensive end Derrick Brown, 6-5, 205, is taking the ACT this morning, but will do the visit afterward. Jackson (Ga.) defensive tackle Felix Hixon, 6-4, 280, and Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County offensive tackle Qae’shon Sapp, 6-6. 305, also are among the recruits on the virtual visit.

Citizen played both ways for his high school team. He will be recruited as a running back and currently holds around 14 offers. Arkansas offered him on May 15. As a junior, Citizen rushed 62 times for 615 yards and eight touchdowns while catching five passes for 48 yards. He returned three kickoffs for 17 yards. On defense, Citizen finished with 66 tackles, 42 solo, five for loss, two sacks, pair of pass breakups, a couple of forced fumbles and recovered one.

Brown was offered by the Hogs on Jan. 20 and has 19 offers. He can play outside linebacker or defensive end at the next level. In 2020, he finished with 67 tackles, 20 for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles, two recovered and an interception.

Banks was offered by Arkansas on July 22. He has 22 offers and has a grade of 86 with ESPN. He is their No. 5 offensive tackle in the nation, 16 regional and No. 11 recruit in Texas regardless of position.

Sapp was offered by Arkansas on Jan. 26. He holds 28 offers and is ranked the No. 13 safety in nation by ESPN as well as No. 3 recruit in Michigan.

Hixon and Sapp are both known well by recruiters in the state of Georgia. Each have 20 scholarship offers. Arkansas offered Hixon on Feb. 3 while they extended one to Sapp on June 25.

