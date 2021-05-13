Arkansas Set to Start Hosting Official Visitors Again, Closer Look at June 4-6 Weekend

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will begin hosting official visitors again during the June 4-6 weekend as the NCAA has ended its COVID restrictions to recruiting.

At this time, Hogville.net has seven visitors slated to be in Arkansas that weekend. The Razorbacks currently have 10 public commitments in the Class of 2022. One of the 10, Belleville (Mich.) four-star safety Myles Rowser will be among the visitors that first weekend. Rowser committed to the Hogs on March 28.

Here’s a closer look at each of the seven visitors set to visit at this time though more could be added before the date or some of these could end up not visiting.

Myles Rowser, S, 6-1, 185, Belleville, Mich.

This talented four-star chose the Hogs over other finalists Michigan State, Alabama and Kentucky. At the time he committed he praised Sam Carter and the Arkansas coaches for recruiting him as a person and not just a player. In 2020, Rowser had 50 tackles, including a trio of tackles for loss, one forced fumble, three interceptions, nine pass breakups and one sack.

Final season highlights

D1 Conference, District, and Regional Champs 🐾



Check out this video! https://t.co/qfH3v5Jwc7 pic.twitter.com/n2ds2ubJPQ — gho$t . (@MylesRowser) January 19, 2021

Tyrus Washington, TE, 6-4, 230, Leesville Lee County, Georgia

Also has official visits set to Kansas State, Cincinnati and UCF. He’s being recruited by Arkansas’ Cody Kennedy. As a junior caught 17 passes for 258 yards and 11 touchdowns. The three-star stanout has over 20 scholarship offers.

Junior Year down GET @ this Film Thank you God👏🏾 ONLY UP🎥! !!!https://t.co/bk5K24FhYx — Megatron💪🏾🤫 (@TyrusWashingto2) January 2, 2021

Jaron Willis, LB, 6-2, 220, Leesville Lee County, Ga.

Teammate of Washington who committed to Georgia Tech on May 1 over Florida State, Arkansas, Florida, Ole Miss, Kentucky and many others. The four-star standout is closing in on 30 offers. As a junior, finished with 57 tackles, nine for loss, two sacks, six pass breakups and a pair of interceptions.

Chandler Smith, WR, 6-3, 180, Orlando Bishop Moore Catholic, Fla.

This speedster is one of the top wide receivers on several school’s boards. Arkansas has a strong group of wide receivers in the state and if they could add Smith with them they would be set for awhile. As a junior, caught 23 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns. He also doubles at track and is one of the top sprinters in Florida. In addition to Arkansas, he also has official visits set with South Carolina, Florida and Michigan.

Bishop Moore's Chandler Smith dropped a 10.50 wind-legal time in the 2A boys 100 and then ran 21.01 to take the 200 into a headwind to help his squad to the team state title! @FHSAA 2A State Finals Replays: https://t.co/ZuhA94k3Q6 pic.twitter.com/5T0AdxSsWY — Florida Runners (@flrunners) May 8, 2021

CJ S. winning the 200m at today’s STATE track meet! What a run, what a season for him! BMC Football is SO PROUD of him and our entire track program! #STATECHAMPS #1MOORE @BMooreAthletics @osvarsity @cjavonsmith1 pic.twitter.com/ZDD55I0pmE — BMC Football (@HornetFB_1MOORE) May 8, 2021

Brandon Connard, RB, 5-10, 175, Murfreesboro Riverdale, Tenn.

A three-star running back who has a Top 4 of Arkansas, Middle Tennessee, Mississippi State and Ole Miss. He will see Ole Miss the weekend after he’s at Arkansas. He returned one kickoff for eight yards. On offense, Connard rushed 148 times for 981 yards and 14 touchdowns while catching seven passes for 52 yards.

Click here for highlights.

Bryson Hurst, OL, 6-6, 340, Gautier, Miss.

Talented four-star offensive lineman who holds 16 offers. Despite all the offers his decision could come down to Arkansas or staying at home with either Ole Miss or Mississippi State. Auburn, Florida State and others have also offered him. The Hogs have three offensive linemen committed but adding Hurst would be a great addition as well.

Click here for his highlights.

Anthony Brown, ATH, 6-2, 190, Milan, Tenn.

A talented recruit who is approaching 40 scholarship offers. He announced a Top 12 on May 5. In addition to Arkansas, Indiana has secured one of his five official visits. He will be a midterm enrollee at the school he chooses. He does everything on offense for his high school team. As a junior, he completed 20 of 50 passes for 249 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions, rushed 96 times for 927 yards and eight touchdowns while also catching 16 passes for 299 yards and five more touchdowns.

Click here for highlights.