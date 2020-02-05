Arkansas Signs Four-Star QB Malik Hornsby

FAYETTEVILLE — Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall four-star quarterback Malik Hornsby has signed with Arkansas.

Hornsby, 6-2, 175, chose the Hogs over a long list of schools. He announced his decision on ESPNU Wednesday.

As a senior, Hornsby completed 117 of 202 passes for 2,320 yards, 29 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He rushed 131 times for 1,582 yards and 17 more touchdowns.

He also visited Texas A&M, Purdue and North Carolina. He was slated to visit Baylor this past weekend, but opted not to. He actually committed to North Carolina on May 15, but then opted to decommit on June 25.

Hornsby is known to have a very good relationship with Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. It was Briles that got the last in-home visit with Hornsby on Saturday.

He is the second quarterback in the Class of 2020. Former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks enrolled at Arkansas at midterm.

Franks and Hornsby will compete with redshirt freshman KJ Jefferson, senior Jack Lindsey and sophomore John Stephen Jones.

