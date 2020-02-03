Arkansas Still Awaiting Some Key Decisions as Wednesday Draws Nearer

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has 19 public commitments as Wednesday’s National Signing Day approaches.

Arkansas enrolled seven new scholarship players at midterm. They signed four others. They have eight more public commitments slated to sign Wednesday with half of them from Georgia.

There’s still some prospects who Arkansas is waiting for them to go public with their decision. There’s at least two or three the Razorbacks have very good reason to feel great about. While there’s others the Hogs are awaiting a decision.

Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall four-star quarterback Malik Hornsby, 6-2, 175, didn’t visit Baylor this past weekend. Hornsby visited Arkansas the Jan. 24-26 weekend. As a senior, Hornsby completed 117 of 202 passes for 2,320 yards, 29 touchdowns and two interceptions. He rushed 131 times for 1,582 yards and 17 touchdowns. The Hogs are considered the leaders.

St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic four-star offensive lineman Jalen St. John, 6-4, 300, visited Arkansas the Jan. 17-19 weekend. St. John was once committed to Missouri, but decommitted when Barry Odom and Brad Davis left. They are both at Arkansas now.

Clemson grad transfer defensive tackle Xavier Kelly, 6-4, 305, visited Arkansas this past weekend. He hasn’t used any other visits. Kelly would help fill a spot vacated by the graduation of McTelvin Agim and T.J. Smith. Kelly played in 28 games in three years with the Tigers. He finished his Clemson career with 26 tackles, one for loss, 2.5 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and one recovered one. He played 256 snaps in three years for the Tigers.

The Razorbacks are battling Ole Miss for Memphis (Tenn.) University School four-star offensive lineman Marcus Henderson, 6-4, 315. Henderson visited Arkansas the Dec. 13-15 weekend and then was in Oxford the Jan. 17-19 weekend.

Marshall (Texas) four-star wide receiver Savion Williams, 6-5, 200, is also still on Arkansas’ radar. Justin Stepp and Kendal Briles saw him play basketball Friday night. Williams is rumored to be leaning to TCU where he visited Jan. 24-26, but Arkansas got the second visit from him on Jan. 17-19. He had officially visited earlier as well and was once committed to the Hogs. He also was at SMU in December. As a senior, Williams spent most of his time at quarterback due to an injury to a teammate. He completed 41 of 82 passes for 961 yards, eight touchdowns and only one interception. He rushed 91 times for 990 yards and 18 touchdowns. He caught 12 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

The Hogs are also fighting with UTSA and Ole Miss for Crockett (Texas) three-star tight end Allen Horace. He was at Arkansas Jan. 17-19, UTSA Jan. 24-26 and Ole Miss Jan. 31-Feb. 2. Horace, 6-4, 250, caught 35 passes for 552 yards and seven touchdowns. Horace was also once committed to Arkansas and took two official visits to Arkansas.

Arkansas also hosted former OU linebacker Levi Draper, 6-1, 222, on Saturday for an unofficial visit. He had three tackles on special teams this past season. Draper will be a grad transfer with two years to play at his new school. He will graduate this spring. Attempts to contact Draper since his visit have been unsuccessful.

Enrolled at Arkansas

Blayne Toll, DL, 6-5, 244, Hazen

Kelin Burrle, LB, 6-0, 205, Harvey (La.) Helen Cox

Darin Turner, WR-S, 6-3, 206, Memphis (Tenn.) Central

Julius Coates, DE, 6-6, 270, East Mississippi Community College

Jerry Jacobs, DB, 5-11, 205, Arkansas State Transfer

Feleipe Franks, QB, 6-6, 238, Florida Transfer

Myles Slusher, DB, 6-0, 181, Broken Arrow (Okla.)

Signed

Catrell Wallace, LB-DE, 6-5, 210, Bryant

Jashaud Stewart, LB-DE, 6-2, 223, Jonesboro

Dominique Johnson, RB, 6-1, 220, Crowley (Texas)

Ray Curry Jr., OL, 6-6, 315, Memphis (Tenn.) White Station

Committed

Jaqualin McGhee, DL, 6-4, 255, Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County

Andy Boykin, DL, 6-3 1/2, 301, LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County

Ebony Jackson, RB, 6-1, 200, Canton (Ga.) Cherokee

Jacorrei Turner, LB, 6-4, 205, Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy

JT Towers, LB, 6-4, 210, Joe T. Robinson

Nick Turner, DB, 6-0, 186, New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin

Eric Thomas, DE, 6-3, 230, Pensacola (Fla.) Booker T. Washington

Khari Johnson, DB, 6-0, 184, Suffield (Conn.) Academy

Preferred Walk-On Commitments

Rhett Thurman, K, 6-1, 170, Cabot (Enrolled at midterm)

Jackson Woodard, LB, 6-3, 200, Little Rock Christian

Vito Calvaruso, K, 6-2, 175, Jefferson City (Mo.) Helias

Kevin Compton, WR, 6-2, 175, Watson Chapel