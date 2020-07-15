Arkansas Still Extending Offers

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas extended three new offers on Tuesday including one in the 2021 class.

Arkansas offered Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall three-star offensive tackle Armon Bethea, 6-6, 310. In the Class of 2022, the Razorbacks offered Rockledge (Fla.) wide receiver Rian Black, 6-0, 188, and Buford (Ga.) cornerback Ryland Gandy, 6-0, 165.

Bethea was offered by Arkansas’ Brad Davis. He now holds offers from Kansas, Louisville, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Syracuse, Bowling Green, Pitt, Colorado State and UMass in addition to the Razorbacks.

Arkansas currently has three commitments on the offensive line and hopes to sign at least four there.

Black is a teammate of Class of 2021 commitment Raheim “Rocket” Sanders. Black caught 15 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown in 2019 while also compiling 14 tackles on defense.

Black was offered by Arkansas’ Scott Fountain. Among his offers in addition to the Hogs are Penn State, Kansas State, Purdue, UAB, FIU, UMass, West Virginia as well as others.

Gandy was offered by Arkansas’ Sam Carter. Gandy has been offered by Penn State, Indiana, Colorado, Nebraska, Kentucky, USC and North Carolina in addition to the Razorbacks.

Click here for Black’s highlights.

Click here for Bethea’s highlights.

Click here for Gandy’s highlights.