Arkansas to Get Official Visit From Five-Star Offensive Tackle

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman recruited Lithonia (Ga.) High School five-star offensive tackle Broderick Jones to Georgia and now is hoping to do same with Arkansas.

Jones, 6-6, 300, is rated rated the No. 13 recruit in the nation in 2020 by ESPN, No. 19 with the 247Composite and No. 18 with Rivals.

He committed to Georgia on April 26, but didn’t sign early with the Bulldogs following the departure of Pittman to Arkansas. Georgia has since hired Matt Luke to replace Pittman.

Jones is also considering Auburn along with Arkansas and Georgia. Lithonia head coach Marcus Jelks confirmed Arkansas will get the visit. Jones was originally slated to be at Tennessee. He is scheduled to follow up his Arkansas visit with one to Georgia Jan. 24-26 and then Auburn Jan. 31-Feb. 2.