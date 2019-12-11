Arkansas to Get Official Visit From In-State Offensive Lineman

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will play host to North Little Rock offensive lineman Erin Smith this weekend.

Smith, 6-5, 285, committed to SMU on June 9 after not drawing an offer from the previous staff at Arkansas. Smith took an unofficial visit to Arkansas on Jan. 26 for a Prospect Day and had attended a game in Fayetteville on Nov. 13, 2018.

He holds offers from Colorado State, Vanderbilt, Kansas, North Texas, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Monroe, Memphis, Arkansas State and Tulane.

Smith helped North Little Rock to a state title in 2017 and then runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2019.

This will be the first recruiting weekend for Sam Pittman and the coaches he has hired at Arkansas. The Razorbacks are expected to host some other recruits as well.