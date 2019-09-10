Arkansas to Host Trio From Joe T. Robinson on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will host a trio of recruits from Joe T. Robinson on Saturday when Colorado State comes to Fayetteville.

The group of unofficial visitors includes 2022 offensive tackle E’Marion Harris, 2020 linebacker J.T. Towers and 2021 running back Hunter Smith.

Harris, 6-6, 305, is being widely recruited. Towers, 6-4, 210, was injured and didn’t play against Rogers this past Friday night. He attended an Elite Camp at Arkansas this past summer and looked good at linebacker. Smith, 5-11, 170, scored on runs of 1-, 71- and 59-yards against the Mounties. Harris and Towers along with sophomore running back Daryl Searcy Jr. attended the Oklahoma game against Houston on Sept. 1.

Joe T. defeated Rogers 66-58 this past Friday and downed Springdale 49-28 in the season opener. In the Springdale game, Smith returned the season-opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown. Smith also rushed 13 times for 162 yards and had two touchdowns against the Bulldogs. Towers and 2021 prospect Buddy Gaston split the quarterback duties in the opener.

Harris is the son of former Razorback Elliott Harris who lettered with the Hogs from 2001-2004. The younger Harris has offers from such schools as Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Nebraska, TCU, SMU, Memphis, Louisiana Tech and Texas State.

Joe T. has a bye this week before hosting Camden Fairview on Sept. 20.