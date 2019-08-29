Arkansas to Host Unofficial Visitors on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will have some recruits on unofficial visits on Saturday for the season opener against Portland State.

Friday night will see Owasso (Okla.) play at Bentonville West in Centerton. A couple of the Owasso players will stick around following that game to watch the Hogs on Saturday.

The Hogs and many others have offered Class of 2020 running back Isaiah Jacobs, 6-0, 216. He will be joined at the game on Saturday by 2021 linebacker Brenden Dye, 6-2, 205. As a junior, Jacobs rushed 151 times for 1,024 yards and nine touchdowns while also catching 27 passes for 296 yards and another touchdown in eight games. He is the younger brother of former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs. Dye also played in eight games in 2018 finishing with 54 tackles, three for loss, one sack and two forced fumbles.

Bryant outside linebacker Catrell Wallace, 6-6, 215, also holds an offer from the Razorbacks and others. Wallace had 79 tackles, two sacks and three blocked kicks in 2018 while helping lead the Hornets to the Class 7A state championship. Wallace and his teammates will open against Benton on Friday night in the Salt Bowl played at Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium.

Helena running back and linebacker John Oliver, 6-0, 235, will also be at the game on Saturday. As a junior, Oliver had 102 carries for 452 yards and eight touchdowns while also grabbing three passes for 39 yards and a touchdown. Helena will open its season on Friday, Sept. 6, at Earle.

Among the other in-state visitors are Maumelle Class of 2022 offensive tackle Caleb Stroud, 6-5, 315, Atkins 2021 wide receiver Kreed Stubbs, 6-1. 165, and El Dorado 2020 wide receiver Steven Tollette, 5-11, 165. Maumelle opens on Sept. 6 at Pea Ridge, Atkins hosts Hector on Friday night and El Dorado hosts Conway Friday.

Others from outside the state are Oklahoma City (Okla.) Westmoore Class of 2021 wide receiver Ja’Quan Richardson, 5-9, 145, Eureka (Mo.) 2020 two-way tackle Justin Watson, 6-5, 250, and Skiatook (Okla.) 2020 wide receiver Thomas Reed, 6-4, 190. Westmoore opens its season tonight by hosting Norman (Okla.) North. Eureka has a road game on Friday night against O’Fallon (Mo.) Fort Zumwalt West and Skiatook opens its season on Friday at Sperry (Okla.).