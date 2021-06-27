Arkansas Visit Gives Jordan Crook Something to Think About

By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Duncanville (Texas) Class of 2022 three-star linebacker Jordan Crook committed to Oklahoma State on March 9, but opted to take a visit to Arkansas this weekend.

Crook, 6-0, 225, was impressed with what he saw at Arkansas.

“It was definitely a great visit. I was glad to come out here and see everything,” Crook said. “A great atmosphere. People real and genuinely loving. It’s definitely a school that is big.”

Are you still committed to Oklahoma State, but taking some visits while keeping your options open?

“Yes, as of right now, I am keeping an open mind.” Crook said. “But as far as the recruiting goes keeping an open mind, but I am committed. That’s kind of where I’m at with it.”

What did the visit do for Arkansas’ and its chances for you?

“It’s solidified a lot of things and answered a lot of questions for me,” Crook said. “Honestly, it put something on my mind.”

Barry Odom and Michael Scherer have also made a very good impression on Crook.

“Real, genuine dudes,” Crook said. “They know the game real well honestly. Those dudes are real. Coach Scherer, him especially, real cool dude. Very genuine. He has been heavy on recruiting me ever since he got a job. So that goes a long way.”

Deon Edwards was his player host. Crook said he will make his final decision before his senior season. He named his three visits and his final choice will be from that group. All the visits have been taken. He chose these visits out of his 27 offers.

“Oklahoma State, Arkansas and Texas Tech,” Crook said. “I’m done.”

As a junior, Crook had 93 tackles, seven for loss, six sacks, intercepted three passes returning two for touchdowns.

Blessed To Receive An Offer From The University Of Arkansas #WPS 🐗 pic.twitter.com/KZ2M6OPgd4 — Jordan Crook (@d1crook) February 9, 2021