Arkansas Will Add a Fifth Midterm Enrollee to Football Program

FAYETTEVILLE — It has been known that four of Arkansas’ nine early signees will be in Fayetteville for the second semester, but now there’s a fifth one joining them.

Memphis (Tenn.) Central four-star wide receiver-safety Darin Turner is set to arrive at Arkansas this week.

January 9th is going to b a good day❗️🙂 pic.twitter.com/vZYF5dLlw4 — M5gatron (@DarinTurner_5) January 6, 2020

Turner, 6-3, 206, signed with Arkansas on Dec. 19. He is expected to help the Razorbacks at either wide receiver or safety.

As a senior, Turner caught 20 passes for 331 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, he added 13.5 tackles, one for loss, five interceptions and six pass breakups.

Turner will join Harvey (La.) Helen Cox three-star linebacker Kelin Burrle, 6-0, 205; Hazen defensive lineman Blayne Toll, 6-5, 244; Broken Arrow (Okla.) four-star defensive back Myles Slusher, 6-0, 181; and East Mississippi Community College three-star defensive end Julius Coates, 6-6, 270, as early enrollees. Arkansas also has a preferred walk-on enrolling this week and he will announce his commitment soon.